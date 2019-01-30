Reuters: Foxconn to roll back plans on Wisconsin LCD factory

Foxconn might be changing its plans to create a massive production facility in Wisconsin.

Reuters is reporting today that Foxconn might not be building liquid crystal displays in Wisconsin as they originally considered.

Company officials told Reuters that the labor costs of making displays in the US are very high, and that they might instead create a research and technology hub in the state.

The company stated earlier this month that they’re still committed to hiring 13-thousand people in Wisconsin, but it’s now unclear if or when that will happen.