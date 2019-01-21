Senator Baldwin seeks end to government shutdown

The long federal shutdown is putting the squeeze on Americans, and Senator Tammy Baldwin wants it to end.

She says this sort of dysfunction can’t last forever. “There are a lot of Americans, including federal government workers that live paycheck to paycheck, and I’ve been hearing, as a Senator, from a number of those folks who are in crisis already.”

She says the shutdown hurts everyone, and not just the families of government employees. “Think if both income earners work for the federal government and aren’t getting paid. We’ve heard from families in that regard, but people who are served by these agencies may also be in crisis.”

House Democrats have passed a number of bills trying to reopen the government, but the Republican led Senate has refused to take them up for a vote.