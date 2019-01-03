State Democrats want to move on OWI criminalization

State Democrats want to reopen talks on criminalizing first time drunk driving.

Milwaukee Senator Chris Larson says it’s an issue that touches nearly everyone in the the state, and him more personally.

“It’s been exactly 20 years since I lost a classmate to a repeat drunk driver. Since then, families have continued to needlessly lose loved ones year after year.”

Larson says too many people are dying on Wisconsin’s roads to do nothing. “In 2017 we lost 179 more of our friends and neighbors due to drunk driving. We cannot rest until we change our culture around drinking and driving.”

Governor Elect Tony Evers also indicated his willingness to move on the issue in a series of interviews this week.

Wisconsin is the only state where first time OWI is not a criminal offense.