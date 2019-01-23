Suspect in custody for Dells-area homicide

After remaining at large for more than a week, the suspect in a Wisconsin Dells-area murder is in jail. A snow plow driver in Madison thought the sight of a man being dropped off early Wednesday morning looked suspicious, so he called police.

When officers arrived, they followed fresh footprints in the snow, leading them to Robert Pulvermacher, who was arrested without incident.

Pulvermacher has been wanted since 88 year-old Howard Johnson of Portage was found stabbed to death in his vehicle in the parking lot at the Ho Chunk casino on January 14th. Pulvermacher is awaiting a bail hearing.

WIBA

