Suspect sought in Dells area homicide

Law enforcement agencies in south central Wisconsin are looking for a suspect in a Wisconsin Dells-area murder. Robert Pulvermacher of Middleton is wanted for the death of an elderly man whose body was found in a car in the parking lot of the Ho Chunk casino between the Dells and Baraboo on Monday.

The Sauk County sheriff says Pulvermacher may have been spotted in Madison on Tuesday. Pulvermacher has a long criminal record. He’s done time in federal prison, and escaped once in 1998. Anyone who sees Pulvermacher should not approach him, but call 911 right away.

WIBA