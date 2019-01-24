Titans extend win streak to 16 games

Jack Flynn scored a career-high 28 points and matched his career best with 15 rebounds to lead 4th ranked UW-Oshkosh to a 85-63 win over UW-Eau Claire on Wednesday night at the Kolf Sports Center in Oshkosh.

The Titans’ (17-1, 7-0 WIAC) 17 wins in their first 18 games marks the best start in the program’s 121-year history. Oshkosh also extended its school-record winning streak to 16 games, the 11th longest in WIAC history. They also improved to 7-0 in league play for the first time since winning a program-best nine in a row to start the 1967-68 conference season.

Flynn made 12 of 17 field goals and 4 of 7 free throws. He notched his 13th career double-double and scored in double figures for the 20th straight game, dating back to last season.

The Titans shot 50.8% (31-61) from the floor for the game and made 7 of their 21 three-point field goals.

The Blugolds (10-8, 3-4 WIAC) shot 37.9% from the field (22-58) and 27.3% (6-22) from beyond the 3-point arc.

The Blugolds haven’t won in Oshkosh dating back to Jan. 9, 2013.

The Titans play at UW-River Falls on Saturday.

WIAC Scoreboard

Whitewater 88, Platteville 80

Stevens Point 80, Stout 77

La Crosse 66, River Falls 65