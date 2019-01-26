Top ranked Badger women blank St. Cloud State

The top-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team dominated from start to finish en route to a 5-0 win over St. Cloud State on Friday night at LaBahn Arena. It was the Badgers fifth shutout of the season.

Junior Alexis Mauermann opened the scoring for the Badgers (22-3-0, 12-3-0-0 WCHA) less than six minutes into the game, collecting a blocked shot between the circles and firing it past Huskie (8-17-2, 3-13-0-0 WCHA) goalie Emma Polusny.

The Badgers also got goals from senior Sophia Shaver, Freshman Sophie Shirley and a pair of tallies from Junior Mekenzie Steffen.

Junior goaltender Kristen Campbell recorded 14 saves on her way to her 17th career shutout, tying her for fifth place on UW’s all-time list.

The win was the 18th straight for Wisconsin over St. Cloud State, and 40th in the last 41 meetings with the Huskies.

The same two teams close out the series at LaBahn Arena on Saturday night at 6 p.m.