Top Ranked Badger women’s hockey sweeps St. Cloud State

The top-ranked Wisconsin Badger women’s hockey team came back from an early deficit to knock off St Cloud State 3-1 on Saturday, earning a weekend sweep of the Huskies at La Bahn Arena in Madison.

Freshman Britta Curl, junior Abby Roque and senior Emily Clark all scored for Wisconsin (23-3-0, 13-3-0-0 WCHA) in UW’s series-finale in front of a sellout crowd of 2,273 fans.

Wisconsin fell behind early in the opening period, but fought back with a three-goal run to beat the Huskies (8-18-2, 3-14-0-0 WCHA).

The Badgers continued their fast start tendencies. They have out outscored their opponents 31-12 in the first period.

Bucky outshot the Huskies, 53-13, marking the fourth time this year UW has fired more than 50 shots on goal in a game.

The win was also the 19th-straight for Wisconsin over St. Cloud State, and the 41st in the last 42 meetings with the Huskies. UW leads the all-time series 78-8-2.

The Badgers travel to Bemidji, Minnesota, for a series with WCHA rival Bemidji State this coming weekend. Puck drops on Friday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m., while action Saturday, Feb. 2 begins at 2 p.m.