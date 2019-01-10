Vos says lame duck actions will be upheld

Several groups want a Dane County judge to overturn new laws that restrict the authority of Democratic Governor Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul. Their lawsuit alleges Republican leaders illegally convened a legislative session to take up the Republican-authored bills.

“I’m sure we will probably waste a bunch of taxpayer dollars on these liberal special interest groups raising money from outside special interests to file lawsuits against duly passed laws, which will be a waste of taxpayer money,” said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.

The laws were passed by a “lame duck” extraordinary session of the legislature before Evers and Kaul took office. “There is absolutely, positively no doubt, that what the legislature did is constitutional, because we have the right to convene ourselves in extraordinary session,” Vos said Thursday.

A separate suit has been filed by Dane County Democratic Representative Jimmy Anderson. Anderson is in a wheelchair and says he left the Capitol after Legislative leaders told him they didn’t know when the vote would take place. He then missed the vote on the bills.

