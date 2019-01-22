Winter storm to drop up to a foot of snow on parts of Wisconsin

Parts of Wisconsin may be getting more snow than expected as a winter storm shifted overnight.

National Weather Service meteorologist Phil Kurimski says heavy wet snow is set to blanket south central and south east Wisconsin.

“It’s really hard to pinpoint where these bands will set up, but where they are you’ll get heavier snow in those areas.”

A section of the state from Madison and the Dells northeast to Green Bay will be getting anywhere from 6 inches to a foot of snow. Roads are going to be very hazardous heading into the evening commute.

“As this thing ramps up, we could get some freezing drizzle before the better moisture gets in here and it all changes over back to snow,” says Kurimski.

You should take your time getting where you’re going, and give yourself plenty of room around other drivers.