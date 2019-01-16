Woman sentenced in fatal OWI crash has daughter in prison for similar conviction

A 48-year-old Janesville woman who pled guilty in connection a to drunk driving crash that killed her fiance will spend five years in state prison. The woman also has a daughter who’s currently serving time on a similar conviction.

At Kimberly Adams’ sentencing hearing in Rock County Court on Wednesday, prosecutor Scott Dierks said the November 2017 crash that killed 56-year-old Dan Johnson never should have happened. “She’s had a couiple of warnings along the way about drinking and driving,” Diercks noted. Those include a 1st offense OWI convicton in 2010.

Adams’ daughter, 23-year-old Mackenzi Adams, is serving a two-year sentence for a 2015 OWI crash that killed a 26-year-old Lake Geneva woman and injured several others.

“Your case must serve as a warning to anyone, ever contemplating driving a car after drinking,” said Rock County Judge Karl Hanson, who sentenced Kimberly Adams to five years in prison followed by five years extended supervision.

Adams and Johnson had been drinking at a casino in Madison and several bars in Janesville on November 29th of 2017 before she got behind the wheel and sideswiped a parked car. Her vehicle went airborne and landed on its roof. Johnson spent three weeks in the hospital before dying from injuries sustained in the crash.

WCLO