Women’s efforts highlighted at Wisconsin MLK day celebration

The State Capitol in Madison played host on Monday to a celebration of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, and also a call to action. The event highlighted the women who struggle for racial equality, and author Rita Coburn said that the unjust racial killings of African American children have to come to an end.

“As we build our tribe, awakened women and men must lift their voices across aisles and racial lines for these injustices to stop.” Coburn highlighted the 40 years of activism of Mamie Till, whose son was lynched in 1955. “African American mothers all over this country are still grieving the wrongful deaths of their sons and daughters,” she said.

This is the 39th year of the event in Madison, one of the longest continuing celebrations in the country.