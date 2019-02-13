Assembly passes GOP tax break bill

Republicans in the state Assembly have passed a middle-class tax cut that’s at odds with Governor Tony Evers, who has his own tax cut plan.

Our fully-funded tax cut plan will provide $340 million in tax relief for the middle class! That works out to $310 for the median Wisconsin family. #ItsYourMoney pic.twitter.com/ANzSNwrQTn — Wisconsin Assembly GOP (@WIAssemblyGOP) February 12, 2019

The GOP bill uses a state surplus to fund a ten percent middle class tax cut. Evers plan, which he’ll introduce as part of his state budget proposal, uses some of that surplus, but also caps a manufacturing tax credit. Republicans call that a jobs killer.

“I can’t understand how we could possibly use up all of the surplus for this, and then ignore the rest of the budget,” Evers said Tuesday.

Republicans want to protect million-dollar handouts to millionaires, which means taxpayers in Wisconsin will be forced to foot the bill. That’s just not right. pic.twitter.com/tGZYn2xJZF — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) February 12, 2019

The Assembly passed the measure 61-33, with all Republicans for it and all Democrats against it.