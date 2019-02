The Wisconsin women’s basketball team dropped a Big Ten road game at Maryland 75-57 on Thursday night.

Wisconsin (11-11, 2-8 BIG) led early and then got to within five points of Maryland (18-2, 7-2 BIG) midway through the third quarter before the Terrapins pulled away for good.

The Badgers are one of the top rebounding teams in the Big Ten, but were beaten on the boards Thursday night 42-31.

Wisconsin returns home to Madison to face the Michigan Wolverines at 2 p.m. on Sunday.