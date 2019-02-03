Badger women’s hockey rebounds to win Saturday at Bemidji State

The Wisconsin women’s hockey team rebounded from a 2-1 loss on Friday night to beat Bemidji State 4-0 on Saturday in Bemidji, Minnnesota.

After a scoreless opening period for the Badgers (24-4-0, 14-4-0-0 WCHA), senior Sam Cogan got things started. Cogan received a feed from freshman Sophie Shirley heading towards the net and sliced the puck past the BSU (10-16-2, 7-9-2-0 WCHA) netminder just a minute into the second period that gave the Badgers the first lead of the day.

Cogan struck again at the 8:39 mark, followed by a goal by Britta Curl. Maddie Rolfes added an empty netter in the third for the final margin.

The Badgers return home to LaBahn Arena to host Minnesota State in a two-game series. The first game is Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. Sunday’s second game is also a 2 p.m. faceoff as UW will celebrate the retirement of head coach Mark Johnson’s jersey by the UW men’s hockey program.