Badger women’s hockey skates to a second tie, settles for second in WCHA

The top-ranked Wisconsin Badger women’s hockey team battled to a 2-2 tie against number-10 Ohio State on Saturday afternoon in front of a sellout at LaBahn Arena.

Freshman Sophie Shirley and senior Emily Clark scored for Wisconsin (28-4-2, 18-4-2-0 WCHA) in Saturday’s matchup.

The Buckeyes (18-12-2, 12-10-2-2) got on the board just 23 seconds into the contest off a shot from Ohio State’s Emma Maltais to take an early lead. Ohio State would score again in the second period on a power-play at the 12:13 mark of the frame to extend the lead to two.

The Badgers found life in the third period as Shirley scored just 4:29 into the period. Clark followed by putting the puck past OSU goaltender Andrea Braendli to send things to overtime on senior day.

After a scoreless extra time period, the Badgers fell 2-1 in the shootout and the Buckeyes stole the extra point in the WCHA standings for the second consecutive game, ending the regular season.

Friday’s 1-1 tie with the Buckeyes gave Minnesota the WCHA regular season title, ending the Badgers three-year run.

The Badgers will host St. Cloud State next weekend in the first round of the WCHA playoffs. The best-of-three series begins Friday at 4 p.m. at LaBahn Arena with Saturday’s game to follow at 3 p.m. If a third-place game is necessary, it would take place on Sunday, March 3 at 2 p.m.