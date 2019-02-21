Badgers hold off Illini comeback

Avenging an earlier season loss, the Wisconsin women’s basketball team held off a last-minute Illinois comeback Wednesday night at the Kohl Center. The Badgers downed the Illini 75-67, earning their fourth Big Ten Conference victory of the season.

Wisconsin (13-14, 4-11 Big Ten) senior Marsha Howard led the way for the Badgers with a double-double, 27 points and 10 rebounds.

Sophomore Niya Beverley added 14 points, Junior Suzanne Gilreath had 11 and Freshman Imani Lewis had a game high 12 rebounds. The Badgers owned the advantage on the boards 42-27.

Wisconsin shot 48.1 percent (25-52) from the field, including 6-14 (42.9 percent) from beyond the arc.

Wisconsin outscored the Illini 28-18 in the paint and 20-9 from the bench.

Next up for the Badgers is a trip to New Brunswick, New Jersey to take on Rutgers Monday night for the first time this season.