Badgers hold off Northwestern

The Wisconsin Badgers sent the Northwestern Wildcats to their eighth straight loss, 69-64 in Evanston, Illinois on Saturday night.

The Badgers (19-8, 11-5 Big Ten) remained one-half game behind fourth place Maryland (21-7, 12-5), which knocked off Ohio State 72-62 earlier in the day.

Ethan Happ struggled early and was held to five points in the first half. But he had three straight crucial baskets down the stretch for the Badgers. He finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Brad Davison scored 10 of his team high 16 points in the second half and added six rebounds and three assists. D’Mitrik Trice hit four of nine from three-point distance and finished with 14 points.

Vic Law had 24 points and Derek Pardon added 21 in the loss for the Wildcats (12-15, 3-13).

The Badgers return to action in Bloomington on Tuesday night against the Indiana Hoosiers.