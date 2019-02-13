Badgers miss chance to draw closer in title hunt (AUDIO)

With Big Ten Conference leader Michigan and second place Purdue both losing last night, the Wisconsin Badgers missed a chance to climb to within a game of the conference lead.

Cassius Winston poured in 23 points to lead 11th ranked Michigan State to a 67-59 win over the 20th ranked Badgers on Tuesday night at the Kohl Center.

Ethan Happ had 20 points and 12 rebounds, reaching the 2,000 point mark for his career, but missed all six of his second half free throws and committed six of the Badgers 10 turnovers in the loss.

The Badgers didn’t get much help from their top two guards either. D’Mitrik Trice and Brad Davison managed just 11 points combined, hitting just 4 of 18 field goals.

Wisconsin (17-7, 9-4) struggled down the stretch, going more than five minutes without a point as the Spartans put the game away.

The game was still in doubt with 32 seconds left before Kenny Goins hit a 3-pointer to give Michigan State a 62-56 lead.

Happ is now converting less than 45% from the free throw line.

The Badgers, who had their six-game winning streak snapped on Saturday by Michigan, has now lost two straight.

With Michigan losing to Penn State and Purdue falling to Maryland, the Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans are tied for the conference lead. Purdue is a half game back, missing a chance to move into first place all by themselves. Maryland is one game off the lead and the Badgers remain two games back.

AUDIO: Ethan Happ on the loss :15

AUDIO: Greg Gard is disappointed with the outcome :10