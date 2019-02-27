Badgers miss chances on the road, fall in OT

Tuesday’s Big Ten game between the Badgers and Hoosiers in Bloomington was like a trip to the dentist. It was painful to watch and seemed at times like nobody really wanted the win.

But when the dust settled, it was the Hoosiers that ended their five-game losing streak, knocking off the Badgers 75-73 in double overtime.

Freshman Romeo Langford’s driving layup in the final second gave the Hoosiers the victory, just their second since January 3rd.

Langford’s game winner came after D’Mitrik Trice hit three free throws with 9.6 seconds left to tie the game 73-73.

The Badgers (19-9, 11-6 Big Ten) hit just 13 of 25 free throws, including just 5 of 11 in the second overtime. They missed a chance to tie Maryland (21-7, 12-5) for fourth place in the Big Ten. Instead, they’re a full game back with three to play.

Maryland faces Penn State on Wednesday night. The Nittany Lions are in Madison to face the Badgers on Saturday.

Ethan Happ scored 23 points and hit 5 of 10 free throws. He added 11 rebounds before fouling out late in the second overtime. Khalil Iverson added 15 points, but guard Brad Davison played his worst game of the season, hitting 1 of 11 from the field, including 1 of 7 from three-point range. He finished with three points, two assists and two turnovers.

Happ and Iverson hit 16 of their 29 field goal attempts, but the rest of the team combined to make just 11 of 40 field goals.

Langford had 22 points to lead four Hoosiers in double figures.

Wisconsin made 6 of 22 three-pointers (27.3%). Indiana was 6 for 20 (30%).