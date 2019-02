Akeo Maifeld-Carucci and Alayna Sonnesyn won the men’s and women’s divisions of the 45th American Birkebeiner cross-country ski race in Hayward on Saturday.

Both skiiers won the Birkie for the first time.

Maifeld-Carucci covered the 50 kilometer course in 2 hours 12 minutes 34.9 seconds, finishing just in front of Brian Gregg of Minneapolis by nine-tenths of a second.

Sonnesyn, who is from Plymouth, Minnesota, finished in 2:34:00.1, nearly a minute faster than Anja Gruber.