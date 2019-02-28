Bucks hold off high-flying Kings out west

With Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton on the bench, the Milwaukee Bucks knocked off the Sacramento Kings 141-140 in overtime on Wednesday night in Sacramento.

The win was the Bucks’ sixth in a row and their ninth straight on the road, pushing them to 47-14 on the season.

Malcolm Brogdon hit a big three late, then he and Nikola Mirotic both hit some key free throws in the closing seconds to hold off the Kings.

Bucks point guard Eric Bledsoe had a triple-double with 26 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds to lead the charge. Brogdon added 25 points and Middleton had 21.

Giannis Antetokounmpo played just 24 minutes, part of the teams plan to limit his minutes due to a sore right knee. He finished with 17 points.

Brook Lopez didn’t have a big game offensively, but he blocked six shots on the defensive end.

Buddy Hield led the Kings with 32 points, while Bogdan Bogdanovic added 28 points.

The Bucks return to action on Friday night in Los Angeles against the Lakers.