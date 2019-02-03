Bucks keep it rolling at Washington

After falling to Washington three weeks ago, the Milwaukee Bucks got some revenge by rolling to a 131-115 win over the Wizards at the Capital One Arena.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 37 points and 10 rebounds while making all 17 of his free throws for the Bucks. Brook Lopez added 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting, Khris Middleton added 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists and Malcolm Brogdon added 15 points.

Eric Bledsoe was held out of the lineup with a sore left achilles. Tony Snell started in his place and finished with 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting.

The Bucks (38-13) improved to 3-1 on their five-game road trip, winning their third straight game. They’ll wrap up the road trip Monday night in Brooklyn against the Nets.

Washington dropped to 22-30 with the loss.

Budenholzer honored by Eastern Conference

Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer has been named the Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for January. Budenholzer led the Bucks to an Eastern Conference-best 12-3 (.800) record in January, while staying atop the league standings entering February at 37-13.

The Bucks won their 12 games by an average of 16.1 points and outscored their opponents by an average of 11.5 points in the month.

Budenholzer, who will coach Team Giannis in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game, previously won Coach of the Month in both December and January during the 2014-15 season with the Atlanta Hawks. He is the seventh head coach in Bucks history to win Coach of the Month.