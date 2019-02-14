Bucks keep their foot on the gas, beat Pacers

Another big night for all-star Giannis Antetokounmpo on Wednesday night. Giannis tallied his 5th triple-double of the season with 33 points, 19 rebounds and 11 assists to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 106-97 win over the Indiana Pacers.

The Bucks trailed by 10 points in the fourth quarter, then went on a 11-0 run on the way to the 9-point win. The Bucks won for the 14th time in the last 16 games and improved to a league best 43-14.

The Bucks head into the all-star break one win short of their entire win total from last season and still have 25 games left to play.

Malcolm Brogdon added 17 points and Khris Middleton 15 to help the Bucks.

The Bucks went big down the stretch and went to a switch everything defense and it worked. They had been stuck in an offensive rut and coach Mike Budenholzer was simply looking for anything that might work.

The Pacers saw their six game winning streak come to an end.