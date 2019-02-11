Dietzen stepping away from football

Wisconsin Badger offensive lineman Jon Dietzen said Monday that he is stepping away from the game because of numerous injuries.

Dietzen started eight games at left guard in 2016 and 12 games at left guard in 2017 before moving to left tackle last season.

Dietzen struggled with ankle injuries early in his Badger career before having surgery on both hips prior to last season. He then split time with Cole Van Lanen at left tackle but ended up starting 12 of 13 games.

Dietzen released a statement on Twitter today and said, “After a lot of thought and careful consideration, I’ve decided it is in my best interest to step away from football due to numerous injuries. This was not an easy decision, as I have enjoyed every my football career, especially those as a Wisconsin Badger. First and foremost I would like to say thank you to the coaches, especially to coach Chryst and coach Rudolph, the strength staff, hydration team and trainers, as well as the academic staff. It was an opportunity of a lifetime to be a part of the University of Wisconsin football team and to be able to call myself a Wisconsin offensive lineman. I will always cherish my time at this university. The bonds and relationships I’ve formed over the last four years are irreplaceable and I am forever grateful for everyone who has been a part of this experience.”

Cole Van Lanen is expected to enter camp as the No. 1 left tackle next season.