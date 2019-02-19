Do your research before purchasing a puppy, says Wisconsin Humane Society

If you’re looking to purchase a puppy from a breeder, it’s important to make sure the pet you’re going to get is happy, healthy and ready to join your family.

Wisconsin Humane Society spokeswoman Angela Speed says one thing you always want to get is proof that your puppy has been examined by a vet. “It’s an official document from the state, and has a lot of important health information on it.”

You should also be making sure you can learn all you can about the breeder before spending money on a puppy, says Speed. “Make sure that you are visiting that property and asking lots of questions. Make sure that the breeder is licensed through the state, and see the conditions at the breeder’s facility or home.

Speed says they’ve got tips online to find a reputable breeder, and how to do proper research. “Questions you should be asking a breeder, how to research your source, and some tips to be sure you’re finding a healthy and happy companion animal to add to your family.”

You can find out more by clicking here.