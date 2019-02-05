Evers and GOP at odds over middle class tax cut

Governor Tony Evers is rejecting a Republican proposal, to provide middle class tax relief out of the state surplus. “The plan that we will be proposing in the budget is a far superior one,” Evers said on Tuesday. “I don’t I could possibly sign a tax cut of that type, where the money going forward is not there.”

Republicans want to return some of the state’s surplus in the form of a tax cut. Evers has already rejected that. He wants to pay for it by scaling back a tax credit for manufacturers. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos calls that a non-starter. “I am glad that Governor Evers is trying to find ways to cut taxes,” Vos. “I think he has one flawed belief, is that the only way to reduce taxes on some is to raise taxes on others. That is something that we’re never going to accept.”

Evers is expected to formally introduce his state budget plan on February 28.