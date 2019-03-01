Evers’ budget includes eight cent gas tax increase

Governor Tony Evers answered the gas tax question on Thursday night. In his state budget address, the governor touched on a number of issues he’d already previewed, including K-12 schools funding and Medicaid expansion. But he wrapped up with transportation.

Ever said there will be fee increases. “And we do have to raise the gas tax. But as I promised all along, we’re sure as heck not going to raise the gas tax by a dollar.”

.

Evers said the increase – eight cents a gallon – will be offset by eliminating the state’s “minimum markup” on gasoline. He said that means motorists would actually pay less at the pump than they do now.

Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz notes roads funding has been kicked down the road for too long. “What are the Republicans going to do? Because I’m hearing a lot of criticism but I’m not hearing any answers, and we didn’t hear any for eight years.”

Evers said his proposals will raise over $600 million in new revenues, and increase funding for local governments to repair their streets and roads.

Much of the Democratic governor’s budget agenda will be strongly opposed by Republicans who control both chambers of the legislature. “We have some of the best new revenue numbers ever in Wisconsin,” tweeted Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steinke. “Governor Evers wants to increase spending by more than $1000 for every man, woman and child in the state. That’s unacceptable & unaffordable.”