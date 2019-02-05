Evers says he’ll close ‘dark store’ loophole

Governor Tony Evers told the annual meeting of the Wisconsin Counties Association something they’ve been waiting to hear. “Our budget is not just about transportation. My budget is also going to make good on the promise I made to you last December, to close the dark store loophole in the state of Wisconsin,” Evers said Tuesday in Madison.

The dark store loophole allows big box retailers to base their tax assessments on the value of vacant stores, reducing their property tax assessments and shifting the tax burden to residential homeowners and local small businesses.