Evers to join governors climate coalition

Wisconsin’s Tony Evers is joining a group of governors focused on climate change. The U.S. Climate Alliance formed two years ago to implement the Paris climate accord at the state level.

Wisconsin @GovEvers says he’ll join @USClimate. Group of governors focused on #ClimateChange includes @GovernorVA. Evers said last week that Northam should resign over racist photo in medical school yearbook. pic.twitter.com/wS3w4Le8mY — Bob Hague (@RDHague) February 12, 2011

It’s goals include reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The 19 member coalition includes three Republican governors.