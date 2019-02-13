Google+

Evers to join governors climate coalition

Wisconsin’s Tony Evers is joining a group of governors focused on climate change. The U.S. Climate Alliance formed two years ago to implement the Paris climate accord at the state level.

It’s goals include reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The 19 member coalition includes three Republican governors.