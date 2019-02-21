Evers vetoes GOP tax cut proposal

Governor Tony Evers has issued his first veto. As expected, the Democratic governor has vetoed a Republican bill which would have cut income taxes for middle class families.

Evers said Republicans failed to provide long term funding for that tax cut. The governor intends to offer his own version in the state budget proposal he’ll introduce next week.

Republican legislative leaders criticized Evers for wanting to pay for his tax cut by capping a manufactures tax credit, something they’ve said they’ll never agree to.