Evers want to freeze enrollment in voucher schools

Governor Tony Evers will seek to freeze enrollment in private voucher schools. Evers will also call for suspending creation of any new independent charter schools until 2023. “This isn’t a decision, especially on the freezing of the enrollments, that’s based on any sort of academic decision,” said School Choice Wisconsin President Jim Bender. “None of the proposals do anything to improve educition.”

Bender called Evers’ proposals a “political statement.” The proposals, which Evers will include in the state budget he’ll introduce this week, are already opposed by Republican legislative leaders.