Evers wants to ease access to marijauna

Governor Tony Evers announces he’ll use his proposed state budget to to legalize medical marijuana and decriminalize possession of small amounts (less than 25 grams) of the drug.

At the Capitol on Monday, the Democratic governor indicating he thinks there’s bipartisan support for the changes.

“I believe that there are Republicans out there that think this is something that’s important, not only around the issue of medical marijuana, but also decriminalizing small amounts,” Evers said.

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos released a statement in which he said Evers proposals “appear to go too far,” by making access to recreational marijuana easier, and providing a pathway to full legalization, which Vos doesn’t support.

“Governor Evers did not really run on decriminalization, so it is kind of new to us,” Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke said. “It is going to more about the language that he produces, so we will have to see.”

Evers proposal would also allow for those convicted of having small amounts of marijuana to get their criminal records expunged.