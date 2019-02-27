Hornibrook leaves Wisconsin football team

Wisconsin Badger head football coach Paul Chryst announced Wednesday afternoon that quarterback Alex Hornibrook has decided to leave the Badger football team.

“Alex informed us of his decision to leave the team earlier today,” UW coach Paul Chryst said in a release. “He contributed to a lot of our recent success and we want to thank him for all he did for our program. We wish him the best of luck.”

Hornibrook missed time last season after suffering a concussion and continuing to have issues. Those issues reportedly extended into the offseason.

Hornibrook went 26-6 in three seasons as a starting quarterback for the Badgers, including a 20-4 mark in Big Ten games. His .813 winning percentage is the best of any quarterback in program history. He started nine games as a junior last season, throwing for 1,532 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Hornibrook ranks in a tie for third all-time at Wisconsin in touchdown passes with 57. He’s fourth in completion percentage (60.5%) and fifth in passing yards (5,438).

The job to find Hornibrook’s replacement is expected to be wide open. Jack Coan started four games in place of Hornibrook last season. Danny Vanden Boom saw limited time in three games last season. Chase Wolf will be a redshirt freshman next season and true freshman Graham Mertz, who enrolled early at Wisconsin and is set to take part in spring practice (starting March 26).