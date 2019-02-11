Howard earns 6th weekly Big East honor

Marquette Golden Eagles guard Markus Howard has been named the Big East Player of the Week for the sixth time this season and the second straight week.

Howard scored a game-high 38 points to lead Marquette to a 66-65 win over first-place Villanova on Saturday and averaged 27.5 points in two games last week. The 38 points marked his fourth 30-point game in league play this season.

Georgetown freshman guard Mac McClung was named the Big East Freshman of the Week for the second time this season after averaging 17.0 points and 5.0 rebounds in a pair of games for the Hoyas last week. For the season, McClung leads all league freshmen in scoring at 13.6 points a game.