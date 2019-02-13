Howard leads Marquette past DePaul

Markus Howard poured in 36 points and Sam Hauser added 17 to lead 10th ranked Marquette to a 92-73 win over the DePaul Blue Demons in Chicago.

Howard hit 12 of 21 from the field and 8 of 10 from the free throw line, scoring at least 30 points in four of his last five games.

Marquette (21-4, 10-2 Big East) won its second straight game since a 1-point loss to St. John’s.

Femi Olujobi scored 19 points for DePaul (13-10, 5-7), and Max Strus had 16.

After DePaul got to within one point late in the first half, the Golden Eagles went on a 11-0 run to pull away for good.

Marquette is now off for a week before hosting Butler on Feb. 20. The Golden Eagles beat the Bulldogs 76-58 in their first meeting of the season on Jan. 30.