I-41 pileup victim identified

The person killed in Sunday massive pileup on I-41 at Neenah has been identified. Winnebago County Sheriff John Matz identified the man killed as 30-year-old Andrew Schefelker of Oshkosh, a teacher with the Iola-Scandinavia School District. During a Monday press conference, Matz also said that the multi-vehicle pileup appears to be the largest in state history.

Despite the chaotic situation, Chief Deputy Todd Christopherson said many things went right. “Within two hours, we essentially had everybody diverted from that location, all people into a warming center, and all people into a hospital.

The massive chain reaction in the southbound lanes of I-41 at Neenah involved 131 vehicles and injured 71 people. Investigators are still working out exactly what happend.