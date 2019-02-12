Icy conditions led to I-94 pile-up

Investigators are getting a picture of what led to a massive pile up on I-94 nears Osseo. Conditions were deteriorating at the time of the pile up shortly after noon Sunday. Lieutenant Les Melsna with the Wisconsin State Patrol in Eau Claire says it was icy.

“You can go 60, 70 miles an hour on ice, until you have to steer or hit your brakes, and then the party’s over,” Melsna said.

Travel across much of the state is hazardous again today. “Don’t go out there if you don’t have to, and if you have to, you really have to give yourself that following distance, you have to reduce your speed,” Melsna said.

I-94 near Osseo update: All 40 vehicles involved in the crash and all run-offs have been removed from MM 85. County Highway Dept. has plowed and salted in the area of the crash scene. All lanes are open in both directions. @511WI pic.twitter.com/IMD8qgw05O — WisDOT NW Region (@WisDOTnorthwest) February 10, 2019

Seven semi-trucks and more than two dozen other vehicles were involved Sunday. One person was critically injured and seven others required medical treatment.