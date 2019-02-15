Legislators seek to end special sales tax for Miller Park

A group of state legislators want to get rid of the Five County sales tax for Miller Park.



State Senator Van Wanggaard says the people of southeast Wisconsin have paid enough for upkeep at the stadium and he’d like to see it all ended by the end of the year.

“I’ve had so many constituents come to me and say ‘when is this going to be over?’ Well this bill that we’ve introduced that we’re putting forward will end that by December 31st of this year.”

Wanggaard says residents have paid out more than half a billion dollars in taxes since the tax went into effect 22 years ago.