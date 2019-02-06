Leipold gets extension in Buffalo

Former UW-Whitewater football coach Lance Leipold has agreed to a five-year contract extension with the University of Buffalo. It comes following a season in which the Bulls won a school-record 10 games and made their third bowl appearance.

Leipold just finished his fourth season in Buffalo and carries a 23-27 overall record at the school. He already ranks fourth on the schools coaching list for victories. His new deal runs through 2023.

Leipold coached at Whitewater from 2007 through 2014, compiling a 109-6 overall record and a 53-3 conference mark. He led the Warhawks to seven conference titles, seven national championship games and six national titles.

Leipold’s Buffalo team won the Mid-American Conference championship this past season, finishing 10-4 overall.