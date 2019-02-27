Marquette looks to lock up share of league title tonight

The Marquette Golden Eagles can secure the number-one seed in the Big East Conference Tournament and at least a share of the regular season championship with a road victory at Villanova on Wednesday night.

Marquette earned a share of the regular season title with Louisville and Georgetown in 2012-13, its only championship since joining the league, and has never been higher than a number-2 seed (2011-12) in the event.

The Golden Eagles (23-4, 12-2 Big East) has already claimed the program’s 38th 20-win season. They’re 6-1 in Big East road games this season, the most road conference wins since joining the Big East in 2005-06.

Villanova (20-8, 11-4 Big East) holds a 23-11 advantage over Marquette in an all-time series that dates back to 1960.