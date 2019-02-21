Google+

Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Marquette moves into first place in Big East

Marquette moves into first place in Big East

By

Markus Howard scored 28 points and Theo John added 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead the 11th-ranked Marquette Golden Eagles to a 79-69 win over Butler on Wednesday night.

Marquette (22-4, 11-2 Big East) erased a eight-point deficit early in the second half with a 25-7 run.

The Golden Eagles moved into first place in the Big East Conference by themselves after 17th ranked Villanova fell surprisingly to Georgetown 85-73.  Marquette has a half game lead on the Wildcats in the conference race.

Howard, who leads the Big East in scoring, made 9 of 20 shots from the field, including 6 of 13 from beyond the arc.

Sean McDermott had 27 points and Kamar Baldwin 12 for Butler (15-12, 6-8).

The Golden Eagles hit the road and play at Providence on Saturday.