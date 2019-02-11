Marquette women push win streak to 12

Natisha Hiedeman poured in 22 points and Allazia Blockton added 19 to lead the Marquette Golden Eagles to their 12th straight victory, 93-55 over Villanova on Sunday.

The 7th ranked Golden Eagles (21-3, 12-0 Big East) used an 18-4 run in the first quarter to break the game open for good. They led 25-12 after one-quarter and 46-21 at halftime.

Marquette hasn’t lost since falling to 2nd ranked Notre Dame 87-63 back on December 22nd.

Badgers fall at Illinois

After a week off, the Wisconsin Badgers return to action in Champaign, falling to Illinois 78-68. The game featured eight ties and 10 lead changes.

Wisconsin (10-12, 2-10 Big Ten) got 19 points from senior Marsha Howard, including nine from the free-throw line and pulled down seven rebounds. Freshman Imani Lewis added 16 points and seven rebounds

The Badgers return home to host Michigan State on Thursday night.