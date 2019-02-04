Marquette women remain unbeaten in Big East

The Marquette women’s basketball team held off a late rally to knock off the DePaul Blue Demons 93-87. Allazia Blockton scored 25 points to lead the Golden Eagles (19-3, 10-0 Big East) to their 10th straight Big East win.

The 9th ranked Golden Eagles led by 13 in the third quarter, but DePaul chipped away at the deficit and tied the game with 3:42 left in the fourth on a layup by Kelly Campbell. Blockton gave Marquette a three-point lead with her basket and the foul with 2:01 left.

Marquette overcame foul trouble in the fourth quarter and Erika Davenport knocked down two free throws with 1:14 left to give the Golden Eagles an 88-83 advantage. Danielle King had 18 points for Marquette and Amani Wilborn added 17.

Badger women fall at home

Senior Marsha Howard scored 30 points, but Wisconsin still lost to Michigan 76-70 on Sunday at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers (11-12, 2-9 Big Ten) scored just eight points in the second quarter and trailed 32-22 at halftime.

Freshman Imani Lewis also added 15 for the Badgers.