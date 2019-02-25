Marquette’s Davenport to miss remainder of the season

Marquette women’s post player Erika Davenport will miss the remainder of the season with a left knee injury.

The 5’11 senior averaged 11.4 points and 9.3 rebounds a game for the 11th ranked Golden Eagles (23-5, 14-2 Big East). Davenport was hurt in Marquette’s 61-57 loss to Butler on Friday night.

Davenport ranks fourth in Marquette women’s history with 1,041 rebounds. She’s 11th on the Marquette women’s scoring list with 1,494 points.

Marquette has clinched a share of the Big East Conference title and holds the number-one seed for the upcoming conference tournament in March 9 in Chicago.