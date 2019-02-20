Mayoral races set in Madison and Green Bay

The race for mayor of Madison is set. Incumbent Mayor Paul Soglin and former alder Satya Rhodes-Conway advance following Tuesday’s primary that featured six candidates.

Soglin finished first but Rhodes-Conway was just a couple hundred votes behind. Soglin has been mayor in Madison on and off for over 20 years. Rhodes-Conway is director for a UW Madison think tank, and if successful would become the city’s first openly gay mayor.

Two of eight candidates have advanced in Green Bay’s mayoral primary. Former State Representative Eric Genrich won Tuesday’s primary election by nearly 3,000 votes. Genrich says his approach has been about amplifying the voices of the people of Green Bay, and plans to continue with that theme. Coming in 2nd on Tuesday is former Green Bay Alderman and current Brown County Supervisor Pat Buckley. He believes his experience in holding multiple positions in local government will help him win April 2nd.