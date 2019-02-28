McCarthy involved in incident with officials

Apparently Mike McCarthy didn’t pick up on the WIAA’s crusade against berating officials recently. According to reports, the former Packers head coach was reportedly involved in an incident at Pulaski high school where his stepson was taking part in a high school basketball tournament game.

Fox 11 TV in Green Bay was first to report the story and confirmed with school officials that McCarthy was the person involved in the incident, which was caught on school security cameras. It showed McCarthy following officials toward their locker room after the game, when he was reportedly verbally abusive.

Pulaski high school athletic director Janel Batten told Fox 11, “This parent chose to follow the officials and berate them, which is clearly unacceptable.” “This parent” was McCarthy.

The TV station obtained security footage which shows Pulaski officials escorting referees from the gym while McCarthy followed.

“Some things were said, some language was used that we don’t want in our gym, unsportsmanlike language,” Batten said.

According to the report, a formal complaint has been submitted to the WIAA.

The Packers fired McCarthy during the 2018 season. He went 125-77-2 in his 13 years with the team and won a Super Bowl in 2010.