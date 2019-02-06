Middleton to take part in three-point contest

Milwaukee Bucks guard Khris Middleton will take part in NBA All-Star Saturday Night (Feb. 16), squaring off in the three-point shooting contest.

Middleton will become the third Bucks player to participate, joining Ray Allen (2000-02) and Craig Hodges (1986-88) who each appeared in the contest three times. Middleton will seek to become the second-ever winner from the Bucks after Allen won it in 2001.

Devin Booker (Phoenix), Seth Curry (Portland), Stephen Curry (Golden State), Danny Green (Toronto), Joe Harris (Brooklyn), Buddy Hield (Sacramento), Damian Lillard (Portland), Dirk Nowitzki (Dallas) and Kemba Walker (Charlotte) will go up against Middleton in this year’s competition. Booker is the defending champion.

In his seventh season, Middleton is averaging a career-high 2.3 three-pointers made per game and is connecting on 38-percent of his three-point attempts. He’s also second on the Bucks with 116 threes made while averaging 17.3 points a game. For his career, Middleton is shooting 38.9-percent from beyond the arc and is currently third on the Bucks’ all-time list for three-point field goals made (679) and attempted (1,735).

In addition to the three-point contest, Middleton will make his first-career appearance in the All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 17, joining teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo who was selected as a captain and starter for the game. With the Bucks having the best record in the Eastern Conference through Feb. 3, Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer and his staff will coach Team Giannis in the All-Star Game.