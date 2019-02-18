Moustakas returning to Milwaukee

After spending the second half of the season with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2018, Mike Moustakas is returning to the team, agreeing to a one-year deal with club and player options for 2020. The deal is reported to be worth $10-million but can’t be finalized until Moustakas passes a physical.

The signing means Moustakas will take over once again at third base and Travis Shaw will spend most of his time at second.

Moustakas played in 52 games with the Brewers last season, hitting .256 with eight home runs and 33 RBI. For the entire season, he hit .251 in 152 games with 28 home runs and 95 RBI.

Had the Brewers not resigned Moustakas, second base would have likely been handled by a platoon of players, including Hernan Perez, Tyler Saladino and Cory Spangenberg.